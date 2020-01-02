Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Comcast earned a media sentiment score of 0.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the cable giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Comcast's ranking:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $45.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day moving average of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $205.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. Comcast has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $47.27.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim set a $57.00 target price on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 target price on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

In other news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $22,860,995.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,108,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

