Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at SunTrust Banks

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target points to a potential upside of 5.40% from the stock’s current price.

CMA has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.15.

Shares of CMA stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $71.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $58.54 and a fifty-two week high of $88.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.56.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Comerica had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Comerica’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Comerica will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $497,220.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $166,316.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 9,489.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,537 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Comerica by 62.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,745,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,819 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,414,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,248,000 after purchasing an additional 293,069 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Comerica by 36.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,003,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,923,000 after purchasing an additional 267,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,709,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,609,000 after purchasing an additional 243,799 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

