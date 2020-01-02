Comparing Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) and Carrols Restaurant Group (NYSE:TAST)

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) and Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brinker International and Carrols Restaurant Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brinker International $3.22 billion 0.49 $154.90 million $3.93 10.76 Carrols Restaurant Group $1.18 billion 0.31 $10.10 million $0.30 23.43

Brinker International has higher revenue and earnings than Carrols Restaurant Group. Brinker International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carrols Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Brinker International and Carrols Restaurant Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brinker International 2 9 12 0 2.43 Carrols Restaurant Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Brinker International currently has a consensus price target of $46.60, suggesting a potential upside of 10.22%. Carrols Restaurant Group has a consensus price target of $11.38, suggesting a potential upside of 61.81%. Given Carrols Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Carrols Restaurant Group is more favorable than Brinker International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.0% of Carrols Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Brinker International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Carrols Restaurant Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Brinker International and Carrols Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brinker International 4.41% -19.76% 9.50% Carrols Restaurant Group -1.48% -3.00% -0.59%

Volatility and Risk

Brinker International has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carrols Restaurant Group has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

