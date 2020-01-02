Comparing Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) & Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) and Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.6% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.4% of Dynavax Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.7% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Dynavax Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Constellation Pharmaceuticals and Dynavax Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$59.92 million ($5.00) -9.42 Dynavax Technologies $8.20 million 58.50 -$158.90 million ($2.55) -2.24

Constellation Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dynavax Technologies. Constellation Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynavax Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and Dynavax Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Dynavax Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00

Constellation Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $50.40, indicating a potential upside of 6.98%. Dynavax Technologies has a consensus target price of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 168.07%. Given Dynavax Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dynavax Technologies is more favorable than Constellation Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 7, indicating that its share price is 600% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynavax Technologies has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Constellation Pharmaceuticals and Dynavax Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals N/A -106.41% -70.18% Dynavax Technologies -519.95% -399.60% -57.95%

Summary

Dynavax Technologies beats Constellation Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors. It is also developing CPI-0209, which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Epigenetix, Inc. and changed its name to Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2008. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older. Its product candidates include SD-101, a cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; DV281, an investigational TLR9 agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and AZD1419, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat asthma. Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for various immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

