Comparing Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) & Emisphere Technologies (NASDAQ:EMIS)

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) and Emisphere Technologies (OTCMKTS:EMIS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Syros Pharmaceuticals and Emisphere Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syros Pharmaceuticals $2.05 million 143.05 -$62.28 million ($1.91) -3.62 Emisphere Technologies $1.20 million 525.06 -$10.04 million N/A N/A

Emisphere Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Syros Pharmaceuticals and Emisphere Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syros Pharmaceuticals -3,115.38% -84.49% -60.09% Emisphere Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Syros Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emisphere Technologies has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Emisphere Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Syros Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 72.9% of Emisphere Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Syros Pharmaceuticals and Emisphere Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Syros Pharmaceuticals 0 1 6 0 2.86 Emisphere Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 109.84%. Given Syros Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Syros Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Emisphere Technologies.

Summary

Emisphere Technologies beats Syros Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients. It has target discovery, research collaboration, and option agreement with Incyte to identify therapeutic targets with a focus on myeloproliferative neoplasms; and a license agreement with TMRC Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of SY-1425. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Emisphere Technologies

Emisphere Technologies, Inc. operates as a commercial stage pharmaceutical and drug delivery company in the United States. The company offers oral Eligen B12 Rx, an oral formulation prescription medical food for use by B12 deficient individuals. It is also developing GLP-1, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and related conditions. The company's preclinical programs focus on the development of oral formulations for the treatment of diabetes; and products in the areas of cardiovascular, appetite suppression, and pain, as well as in the development and expansion of nutritional supplement products. It has license agreements with Novo Nordisk A/S to develop and commercialize oral formulations of GLP-1 receptor agonists in combination with Emisphere carriers, as well as to develop and commercialize oral formulations of Novo Nordisk's insulin using the company's Eligen Technology. The company was formerly known as Clinical Technologies Associates, Inc. and changed its name to Emisphere Technologies, Inc. in 1991. Emisphere Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Roseland, New Jersey.

