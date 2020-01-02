Conceal (CCX) Trading Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $502,479.00 and $70,708.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for $0.0939 or 0.00001350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Sistemkoin, STEX and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conceal alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00058820 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00039809 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00584668 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00235971 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00087536 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001799 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,128,264 coins and its circulating supply is 5,351,260 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Sistemkoin, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.