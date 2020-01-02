Conceal (CCX) Trading Up 1.4% This Week

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0935 or 0.00001304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Graviex, Sistemkoin and STEX. Conceal has a market capitalization of $538,941.00 and approximately $63,029.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Conceal has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conceal alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00059641 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00044305 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00577153 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00234598 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00086580 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001780 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,123,998 coins and its circulating supply is 5,763,629 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, TradeOgre, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.