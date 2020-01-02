Connect Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $65,040.00 (XCON)

Connect Coin (CURRENCY:XCON) traded 28.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Connect Coin has a market capitalization of $65,040.00 and approximately $783.00 worth of Connect Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Connect Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Coineal. During the last week, Connect Coin has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Connect Coin Profile

Connect Coin’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,996,796 tokens. The Reddit community for Connect Coin is /r/CONNECTXON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Connect Coin’s official website is connectingcoin.io. Connect Coin’s official Twitter account is @connectingcoin.

Connect Coin Token Trading

Connect Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connect Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connect Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Connect Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

