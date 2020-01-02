Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lowered its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,479 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,137,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,344,000 after acquiring an additional 122,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,469,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,376,000 after acquiring an additional 124,090 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 65.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,543,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,888 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 68.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,552,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,847,000 after acquiring an additional 629,124 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,241,000 after acquiring an additional 27,056 shares during the period. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $187.78. The stock had a trading volume of 41,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.37 and a 1-year high of $214.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 8.59%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STZ. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on Constellation Brands to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.50.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

