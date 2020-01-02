Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1,425.00.

CSU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$1,250.00 price target on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Friday, November 1st. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Constellation Software in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,450.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,350.00 to C$1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Constellation Software stock opened at C$1,261.16 on Thursday. Constellation Software has a one year low of C$824.81 and a one year high of C$1,440.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1,331.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1,288.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.59.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$9.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$10.17 by C($0.58). The company had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.15 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Software will post 36.134351 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.17%.

In other Constellation Software news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,273.00, for a total transaction of C$636,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,188 shares in the company, valued at C$21,880,324.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software to various markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

