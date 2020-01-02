Content Value Network Price Reaches $0.0049 on Exchanges (CVNT)

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last week, Content Value Network has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. Content Value Network has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and $330,125.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Content Value Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, BitMax and UEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Content Value Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00187199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.72 or 0.01339845 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00024990 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00121866 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Content Value Network Token Profile

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 542,442,282 tokens. The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io.

Content Value Network Token Trading

Content Value Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, UEX and BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Value Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Content Value Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Content Value Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Value Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.