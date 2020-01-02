ContentBox (BOX) Price Hits $0.0027

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. ContentBox has a total market cap of $2.47 million and $104,460.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One ContentBox token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including CPDAX, Huobi, UEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007209 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008525 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000100 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

BOX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,619,105 tokens. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one.

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Huobi, UEX, Bilaxy and CPDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

