Contentos Trading Down 13.3% This Week (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Contentos has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. Contentos has a total market cap of $5.96 million and $4.21 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contentos token can now be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00039638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $421.57 or 0.06051319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030820 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00036739 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024536 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos (COS) is a token. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 680,697,263 tokens. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io.

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

