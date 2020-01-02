Contents Protocol Price Tops $0.0014 (CPT)

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Contents Protocol has a market cap of $4.70 million and approximately $69,515.00 worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Contents Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Over the last week, Contents Protocol has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Contents Protocol

Contents Protocol (CRYPTO:CPT) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,271,708,071 tokens. Contents Protocol’s official website is contentsprotocol.io. Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur. The official message board for Contents Protocol is medium.com/contents-protocol.

Contents Protocol Token Trading

Contents Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contents Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contents Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

