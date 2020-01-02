Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $50.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 6.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Core Laboratories from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ABN Amro lowered Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America set a $48.00 target price on Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen cut their target price on Core Laboratories from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

Shares of CLB opened at $37.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.98. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $75.63.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.38 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

