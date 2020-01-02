Core Laboratories Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,362 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,289% compared to the average daily volume of 57 put options.

CLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ABN Amro cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Core Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.30.

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $37.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $75.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.16.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the second quarter worth $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the second quarter worth $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $50,000.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

