CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,865 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.69% of CorMedix worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in CorMedix in the third quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in CorMedix in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in CorMedix in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CorMedix by 15.1% in the third quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in CorMedix by 40.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter.

In other CorMedix news, Director Mehmood Khan purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $111,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 133,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,251.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on CorMedix in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CorMedix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CRMD opened at $7.28 on Thursday. CorMedix Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $13.70.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

