COS (COS) Tops One Day Volume of $1,566.00

COS (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One COS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, COS has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. COS has a market cap of $999,940.00 and approximately $1,566.00 worth of COS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

COS Token Profile

COS Token Profile

COS is a token. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. COS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 177,035,872 tokens. COS’s official website is coss.io. The Reddit community for COS is /r/COSSio. COS’s official Twitter account is @cosscrypto.

COS Token Trading

COS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

