Cosmos (ATOM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $113.70 Million

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $789.35 million and $113.70 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.14 or 0.00059141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Coinone, GDAC and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00086213 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00001125 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00070115 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,160.56 or 0.99993067 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001853 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, BitForex, GDAC and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

