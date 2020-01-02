CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) PT Raised to $713.00 at Stephens

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its target price upped by analysts at Stephens from $616.00 to $713.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $601.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $635.58.

CSGP stock traded up $8.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $607.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.06, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.36. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $325.07 and a 52-week high of $639.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $593.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $588.43.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $352.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.16 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total value of $340,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Nassetta sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.99, for a total transaction of $231,821.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in CoStar Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

