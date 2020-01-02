CoTrader Hits One Day Volume of $53,492.00 (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One CoTrader token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. During the last week, CoTrader has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. CoTrader has a total market cap of $358,781.00 and $53,492.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00039370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.08 or 0.05941202 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030122 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002124 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00036245 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00001259 BTC.

CoTrader Profile

CoTrader is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,728,056,896 tokens. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com. CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com.

Buying and Selling CoTrader

CoTrader can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

