Counos Coin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $72,652.00 (CCA)

Counos Coin (CURRENCY:CCA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Counos Coin coin can currently be purchased for $4.28 or 0.00061398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Counos Coin has a total market cap of $63.62 million and $72,652.00 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Counos Coin has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 66.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Counos Coin Profile

Counos Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,059 coins and its circulating supply is 14,848,323 coins. The official message board for Counos Coin is www.counos.io/blog. The official website for Counos Coin is counos.io.

Buying and Selling Counos Coin

Counos Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counos Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Counos Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

