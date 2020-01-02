COVA (COVA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $425,840.00

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last week, COVA has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. COVA has a market cap of $425,840.00 and approximately $736,483.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi and BitMax.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00187440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.75 or 0.01341335 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00025034 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00121916 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

COVA Token Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

COVA Token Trading

COVA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

