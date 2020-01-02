Covesting (COV) Price Up 12.6% Over Last 7 Days

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last week, Covesting has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. Covesting has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $2,964.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covesting token can now be purchased for about $0.0780 or 0.00001102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, HitBTC and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Covesting alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00187089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.22 or 0.01331691 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00025219 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00121621 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/@Covesting. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covesting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.