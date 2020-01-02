Cowen Reaffirms Buy Rating for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $325.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BIIB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, December 6th. Leerink Swann raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Svb Leerink raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $256.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.40.

BIIB traded down $3.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $292.97. 359,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. Biogen has a 1-year low of $215.77 and a 1-year high of $344.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $296.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 37.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 33.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,483,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,717,000 after buying an additional 851,263 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,380,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,829,000 after acquiring an additional 84,065 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 506.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,319,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,563 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Biogen by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,097,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,735,000 after acquiring an additional 45,881 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 851,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,263,000 after acquiring an additional 63,938 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

