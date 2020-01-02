Cox Capital Mgt LLC Purchases Shares of 26,233 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 141,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 13,006 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 447,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,438,000 after acquiring an additional 49,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $303,581.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,687.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $740,495.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,129,999.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,483,396. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USB. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $59.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,787,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,299,796. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.70. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.