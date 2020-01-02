Cox Capital Mgt LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 108.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises approximately 1.9% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 8.5% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 765 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,390 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $194.76. 45,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,145. The stock has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.34 and a 200-day moving average of $186.87. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $143.60 and a fifty-two week high of $211.46.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 23.98%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.54%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.59.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

