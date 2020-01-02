Cox Capital Mgt LLC Trims Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,647 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,873 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Mcdonald’s news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at $17,179,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Mulligan acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $193.46 per share, with a total value of $251,498.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $561,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $199.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,757,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,728. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $173.41 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $148.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.35.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.54.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

