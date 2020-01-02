CPChain Price Tops $0.0041 on Major Exchanges (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One CPChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Bibox and IDEX. During the last week, CPChain has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $74,617.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CPChain alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00041380 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00579138 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000205 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00001399 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000440 BTC.

CPChain Token Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CPChain Token Trading

CPChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.