Cream 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $37.00 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 40.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last week, Cream has traded up 90.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, YoBit, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. Cream has a total market cap of $81,936.00 and $37.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00058919 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00041800 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00578372 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00234234 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00087384 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001805 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Cream

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, YoBit, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

