CREDIT (CREDIT) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 2nd. CREDIT has a market capitalization of $134,683.00 and approximately $26,348.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex and BitForex. During the last seven days, CREDIT has traded up 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00061402 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000086 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 66.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000042 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CREDIT Coin Trading

CREDIT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

