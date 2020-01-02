Credit Suisse Group Boosts NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Price Target to $72.00

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) had its price objective raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NWE. Zacks Investment Research raised NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of NWE stock traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $70.93. 3,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.15. NorthWestern has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $76.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.12 and its 200 day moving average is $72.19.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $274.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.48 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $151,962.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 954.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in NorthWestern during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 17.9% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

