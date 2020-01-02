Credits (CS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.93 Million

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Credits has a total market capitalization of $11.93 million and $453,133.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Credits has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. One Credits token can currently be bought for $0.0642 or 0.00000918 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, LBank, CoinBene and WazirX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00035255 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000254 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Credits Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,983,344 tokens. Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en.

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Gate.io, WazirX, Tidex, IDEX, CoinBene, Kucoin, COSS and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

