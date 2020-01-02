Critical Comparison: BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) & Voltari (NYSE:VLTC)

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) and Voltari (OTCMKTS:VLTC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BBX Capital and Voltari’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BBX Capital $961.79 million 0.46 $35.10 million N/A N/A Voltari $1.55 million 4.70 -$1.53 million N/A N/A

BBX Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Voltari.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.9% of BBX Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 32.8% of BBX Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Voltari shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BBX Capital and Voltari’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBX Capital 2.42% 4.36% 1.58% Voltari -108.78% N/A -9.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BBX Capital and Voltari, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBX Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Voltari 0 0 0 0 N/A

BBX Capital presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 139.65%. Given BBX Capital’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BBX Capital is more favorable than Voltari.

Summary

BBX Capital beats Voltari on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BBX Capital

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring. It typically does not invest in industries or companies whose ultimate returns are event driven. The firm seeks to invest across a broad range of industries ranging from service to manufacturing businesses. The firm prefers to acquire controlling interests in its portfolio companies and can also consider minority investments. BFC Financial Corporation was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Voltari

Voltari Corporation engages in acquiring, financing, and leasing commercial real properties. It owns and leases three commercial real properties in Long Branch, New Jersey; Flanders, New York; and Columbia, South Carolina. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

