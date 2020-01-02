Critical Survey: Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) & Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Intel alerts:

65.3% of Intel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Intel shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Intel and Monolithic Power Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intel 8 12 16 0 2.22 Monolithic Power Systems 0 1 4 0 2.80

Intel presently has a consensus target price of $56.37, suggesting a potential downside of 5.82%. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus target price of $165.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.31%. Given Intel’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Intel is more favorable than Monolithic Power Systems.

Risk & Volatility

Intel has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monolithic Power Systems has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Intel pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Monolithic Power Systems pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Intel pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Monolithic Power Systems pays out 66.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Intel has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Monolithic Power Systems has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Intel is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intel and Monolithic Power Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intel $70.85 billion 3.67 $21.05 billion $4.58 13.07 Monolithic Power Systems $582.38 million 13.28 $105.27 million $2.39 74.49

Intel has higher revenue and earnings than Monolithic Power Systems. Intel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monolithic Power Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Intel and Monolithic Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intel 27.46% 28.28% 16.11% Monolithic Power Systems 16.93% 15.23% 12.27%

Summary

Intel beats Monolithic Power Systems on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products. It also provides NAND flash memory products primarily used in solid-state drives; and programmable semiconductors and related products for communications, data center, industrial, and military markets. In addition, the company develops computer vision and machine learning, data analysis, localization, and mapping for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous driving. Its platforms are used in notebooks, systems, and desktops; cloud, enterprise, and communication infrastructure market segments; and retail, automotive, industrial, and various other embedded applications. It serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, industrial and communication equipment manufacturers, and cloud service providers. Intel Corporation has a collaboration with Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to develop software defined infrastructure for network functions virtualization, distributed cloud, and 5G applications. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment. The company also provides lighting control ICs for backlighting that are used in systems, which provide the light source for LCD panels in notebook computers, monitors, car navigation systems, and televisions, as well as for general illumination applications. The company sells its products through third-party distributors, and resellers, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and electronic manufacturing service providers in China, Taiwan, Europe, Korea, Southeast Asia, Japan, the United States, and internationally. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.