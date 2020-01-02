Critical Survey: LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) & Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY)

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) and Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LYFT and Healthequity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LYFT $2.16 billion 6.04 -$911.34 million N/A N/A Healthequity $287.24 million 17.82 $73.90 million $0.95 76.00

Healthequity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LYFT.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for LYFT and Healthequity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LYFT 1 8 28 0 2.73 Healthequity 0 1 10 1 3.00

LYFT presently has a consensus target price of $68.94, suggesting a potential upside of 56.85%. Healthequity has a consensus target price of $79.08, suggesting a potential upside of 9.28%. Given LYFT’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe LYFT is more favorable than Healthequity.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.4% of LYFT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of Healthequity shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Healthequity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LYFT and Healthequity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LYFT -76.34% N/A -45.60% Healthequity 13.03% 11.31% 7.22%

Summary

Healthequity beats LYFT on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc. operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders. The company also offers a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for shorter routes; Express Drive program, a flexible car rentals program which connects drivers who need access to a car with third-party rental car companies; and concierge for organizations to manage the transportation needs of their customers and employees. In addition, it integrates third-party public transit data into the Lyft app to offer various enterprise programs, including monthly ride credits for daily commutes, supplementing public transit by providing rides for the first and last leg of commute trips, late-night rides home, and shuttle replacement rides. The company was formerly known as Zimride, Inc. and changed its name to Lyft, Inc. in 2013. Lyft, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc. provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. It also provides mutual fund investment platform; and online-only automated investment advisory services through Advisor, a Web-based tool. In addition, the company offers health reimbursement and flexible spending arrangements solutions; and Employee Retirement Income Security Act's plan administration and investment services. HealthEquity, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.

