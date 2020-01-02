Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Upgraded at Susquehanna Bancshares

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report released on Thursday.

CROX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, CL King reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of CROX stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.55. The company had a trading volume of 297,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,762. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98. Crocs has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $42.27.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Crocs had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 78.24%. The business had revenue of $312.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Crocs will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $243,142,183.90. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1,302.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 14.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the third quarter worth approximately $154,000.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

