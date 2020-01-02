CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) will report sales of $1.48 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.49 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH posted sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will report full-year sales of $5.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CCI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Guggenheim set a $148.00 target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.33.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $130,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,191,812.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Carl Ackerman sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $1,506,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,614.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 21,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock opened at $142.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $58.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.24. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $104.22 and a 12 month high of $149.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.59%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

