Crown (CRW) 1-Day Volume Reaches $484.00

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, CryptoBridge, C-CEX and Bittrex. Crown has a total market cap of $824,884.00 and approximately $484.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crown has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,027.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.75 or 0.02808974 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00575186 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006160 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00020995 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000273 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000425 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 23,779,742 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Crown is crown.tech. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Bittrex and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

