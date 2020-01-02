Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will report $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Crown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.96. Crown reported earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown will report full year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Crown.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.01). Crown had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Crown from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup set a $79.00 price target on shares of Crown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

NYSE CCK traded down $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $71.39. The stock had a trading volume of 32,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,856. Crown has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $78.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.75 and a 200-day moving average of $67.07.

In related news, VP David A. Beaver sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $90,816.00. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $218,093.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,794.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,485 shares of company stock worth $1,287,280 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Crown by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Crown by 211.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown (CCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.