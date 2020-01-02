Crown Trading Down 1.4% This Week (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last week, Crown has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crown coin can now be bought for about $0.0367 or 0.00000512 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, C-CEX, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. Crown has a market cap of $872,800.00 and $687.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Crown

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 23,776,453 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crown is crown.tech. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Braziliex, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

