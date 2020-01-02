CryCash (CRC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $40,602.00

CryCash (CURRENCY:CRC) traded down 43.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One CryCash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000402 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and IDEX. CryCash has a total market cap of $137,752.00 and approximately $40,602.00 worth of CryCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CryCash has traded 66.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000143 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000135 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CryCash Token Profile

CryCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 5th, 2013. CryCash’s total supply is 7,057,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,763,936 tokens. CryCash’s official website is crycash.io. CryCash’s official Twitter account is @cry_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CryCash is medium.com/@crycash.

CryCash Token Trading

CryCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

