Cryptaur (CPT) Tops One Day Volume of $1,364.00

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Cryptaur token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Cryptaur has a market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $1,364.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00039044 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $418.44 or 0.06046033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000474 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00031028 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00036559 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000292 BTC.

About Cryptaur

CPT is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,968,727,157 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur. The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com.

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

