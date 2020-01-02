CrypticCoin (CRYP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $361,814.00

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Over the last week, CrypticCoin has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. CrypticCoin has a total market capitalization of $361,814.00 and approximately $5,258.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CrypticCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Exrates and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00387601 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00072891 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00109204 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00001029 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin Profile

CRYP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io. CrypticCoin’s official message board is crypticcoin.io/news.

Buying and Selling CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrypticCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrypticCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

