Crypto.com Chain (CRO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.21 Million

Crypto.com Chain (CURRENCY:CRO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Crypto.com Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Crypto.com Chain has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Crypto.com Chain has a market capitalization of $371.37 million and approximately $6.21 million worth of Crypto.com Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crypto.com Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00188696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.97 or 0.01339216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025095 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00122105 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain Token Profile

Crypto.com Chain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,746,575,342 tokens. Crypto.com Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@crypto.com. The official website for Crypto.com Chain is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Crypto.com Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Chain is /r/Crypto_com.

Crypto.com Chain Token Trading

Crypto.com Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto.com Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.