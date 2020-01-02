Crypto Sports Market Capitalization Reaches $574,299.00 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00003652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $574,299.00 and $116.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00769800 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005948 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000241 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000796 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,438,066 coins and its circulating supply is 2,272,269 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

