CryptoAds Marketplace (CRAD) Market Cap Reaches $10,879.00

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded down 57.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One CryptoAds Marketplace token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and VinDAX. Over the last week, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded up 41.7% against the dollar. CryptoAds Marketplace has a total market cap of $10,879.00 and approximately $167.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoAds Marketplace Profile

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 tokens. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official website is cryptoads.exchange. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CryptoAds Marketplace is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4.

CryptoAds Marketplace Token Trading

CryptoAds Marketplace can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoAds Marketplace should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

