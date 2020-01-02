CryptoCarbon (CCRB) Market Cap Hits $145,655.00

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. CryptoCarbon has a market cap of $145,655.00 and $685.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CryptoCarbon has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One CryptoCarbon coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoCarbon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00190291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.41 or 0.01347868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024889 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00121596 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CryptoCarbon Coin Profile

CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,690,718 coins. CryptoCarbon’s official website is cryptocarbon.co.uk. CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon.

CryptoCarbon Coin Trading

CryptoCarbon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BiteBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCarbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoCarbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoCarbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoCarbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoCarbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.