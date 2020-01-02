CryptoCarbon Price Hits $0.0057 on Top Exchanges (CCRB)

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. CryptoCarbon has a total market cap of $139,838.00 and approximately $640.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CryptoCarbon has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One CryptoCarbon coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and BiteBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014018 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00188156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.22 or 0.01334260 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00025101 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00122049 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CryptoCarbon Profile

CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,690,718 coins. CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon. CryptoCarbon’s official website is cryptocarbon.co.uk.

CryptoCarbon Coin Trading

CryptoCarbon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCarbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoCarbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoCarbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

