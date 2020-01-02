Cryptocean Price Tops $0.20 (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Cryptocean coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002852 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, Coinsbit and Exrates. Cryptocean has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $30,414.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded up 8.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00039665 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $420.17 or 0.06042359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000474 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030873 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036603 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @

Cryptocean can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, P2PB2B and Coinsbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

